Mr. James M. Dunnavant, 94, of Lynnville died Sept. 26, 2020.
Mr. Dunnavant was born April 6, 1926. He is preceded in death by parents, John Rhoden and Mayme Ellan Mansfield Dunnavant; brothers, Wayne Dunnavant, Hayes Dunnavant; sons, Jimmy Dunnavant, John Dunnavant; and grandson Robby Dunnavant.
Graveside services were Sept. 28 at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Carr and Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnville United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 127, Lynnville, TN 38472; or Lynnwood Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 305, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include wife of 47 years Carolyn Robinson Dunnavant; son Robert Wayne Dunnavant and wife Beverly; sister Jonetta Beesley; grandson Chase Dunnavant and wife Kami; granddaughters, Rachel Weatherly and husband Joe, Lyndsey Howell and husband Randy; and two great-grandchildren.
