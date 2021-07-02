Mr. James Michael (Tick) Turner, 69, of Lewisburg died June 28, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg.
Mr. Turner was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Fayetteville. He was a horse trainer and a member of the Elks Club. He is preceded in death by mother Billie Meeks Turner.
Memorial services were July 1 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Giles County Little League, P.O. Box 166, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include father James Turner and wife Doretha of Frankewing.
