Mr. James Milton (Butch) Phifer, 87, of Elkton died Jan. 26, 2021.
Mr. Phifer was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Lewisburg. He is preceded in death by parents, Edmond Rice and Mildred Cathey Davis Phifer; and siblings, Calvin Phifer, Lillian Phifer, Adron (Pee Wee) Phifer, Edmond Rice Phifer Jr., Elizabeth Foster and Betty Clay.
Survivors include wife Betty Sue Batten Phifer; son Steve Phifer and wife Robbie of Elkton; daughter Dawn Luttrell and husband Jerry of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Logan Phifer, Kayla Phifer-Smith and husband Brody, Dustin Luttrell and fiancé Lindsay Fletcher, Hollie Luttrell; brothers, Bill Phifer and wife Fay, Jack Phifer; and sisters, Sue Harwell, Dot Parsons and Linda Shaddy and husband Doug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.