Mr. James Newton (Jack) Woodard, 87, of Lynnville died Dec. 30, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Woodard was born Oct. 19, 1934. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served as an Airplane Mechanic. He was retired from Timken, served as an elder in the Church of Christ, as a Giles County Commissioner for 16 years and as the head of the Lynnwood Cemetery Board. He is preceded in death by parents, James Dawson and Effie Lou Compton Woodard; and brother Joe Woodard and wife Beverly.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnwood Cemetery or Robertson Fork Church of Christ.
Survivors include wife of 68 years Alice Ervin Woodard of Lynnville; son Jack Woodard and wife Marsha of Lynnville; daughters, Annette Edwards and husband Jackie of Pulaski, Karen Dunnivant and husband Terry of Lewisburg; brother Jerry Woodard and wife Alpha of Gallatin; sisters, Lillian Fox and husband Sam of Diana, Mildred Story and husband Don of Lynnville, Margaret Helton of Columbia; grandchildren, Daniel Woodard, Matthew Woodard and wife Shanna, Chase Edwards and wife Monica, Amanda Gordon and husband Stephen, Cameron Edwards, Carson Edwards, Ashton Edwards, Dustin Dickey; and nine great-grandchildren.
