Mr. James Phillip Russell, 81, of Pulaski died Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Russell was born Dec. 14, 1940, in Frankewing. He served in the Tennessee Army National Guard from 1964-70. He was a huge Volunteer fan; he and his wife were 30-year season ticket holders for the Tennessee Volunteers. He also loved NASCAR; the couple loved to travel to the races as often as they could. He was a member of Second Street Church of Christ. He worked at Maremont Gabriel for 38 years and retired from ArvinMeritor. He is preceded in death by parents, Horace and Lessie Russell.
Private family services will be held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Ambulance Service or Second Street Church of Christ in Pulaski.
Survivors include wife of 51 years Judy Russell; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
