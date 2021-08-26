Mr. James Rand Hayes, 85, of Pulaski died Aug. 22, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Hayes was born Aug. 12, 1936, in Pulaski and lived here his entire life. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a graduate of Giles County High School, and married Carolyn Phillips Aug. 12, 1956. He went on to serve in the Tennessee National Guard and later owned Z. B. Pollock and Sons, a full auto repair business and wrecker service, for many years until selling his business in 1985. He also developed Hayes Properties during this time, and leased self-storage units until 2020. He served as an elder of First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski for many years, as well as many other positions in the church where he was a member and attended regularly for 80 years. He was a devoted board member at First National Bank in Pulaski, and later served as an Emeritus Board member until the time of his death. He was an excellent wood craftsman as well, and his work is displayed in many homes and businesses throughout the community. He never really “retired,” as he continued to serve others and his community through his unsolicited generosity and giving to others. He was always available to help others in any way he could. He will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by parents, James Woodrow Hayes and Bonnie Pollock Hayes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 174, Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Carolyn Phillips Hayes; children, Christie Brown and husband Lyman, James Rand Hayes II and husband Christy; grandchildren, Taylor Brown and Channing, Ryan Hayes, Hudson Hayes, Grayson Hayes; great-grandchild Kathryne Brown; nephews, Phil Carpenter and wife Connie, Mike Carpenter; niece Phyllis Owens and husband Bob; and many dear cousins.
