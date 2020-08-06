Mr. James (Jim) Rector, 87, formerly of Pulaski died Aug. 4, 2020, in Pflugerville, Texas.
Mr. Rector was born April 20, 1933, in Hoopeston, Ill. A U.S. Army veteran, he was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan who worked at Caterpillar, co-owned and operated Shady Lawn Truckstop in Elkton and Smith and Rector Hardware in Pulaski, before selling insurance for 25 years in Decatur, Ill. He served as president of the Pulaski Retail Merchants Association in the 1970s when he led the charge to have the parking meters removed. He also helped promote the Christmas time raffle drawing on the Square supported by local businesses. He also served on the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He was active in the Golden K Kiwanis, Sertoma and Civitan clubs. He was also a Jr. Babe Ruth baseball coach, Boy Scout scoutmaster and Webelos den leader. He is preceded in death by parents, James A. and Lela Rector; wife Carole Rector; and sisters, Virginia Stevens, Maxine Meece and Mary Lou Strain.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home in Decatur, Ill., is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Ron Rector and wife Mary Ann of Pflugerville, Texas, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.
(1) comment
Jim, Carole, and Ron were dear friends who added to our community!
