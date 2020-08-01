Mr. James Rex Bailey, 69, of Pulaski died July 31, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Bailey was born Dec. 5, 1950, in Pulaski. He was a member of the United States Army and Puncheon Church of Christ. He loved to hunt, fish, put together puzzles and tend to his chickens and ducks. He is preceded in death by mother Llewellene Pierce Bailey.
No services are planned at this time.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, James Monroe Bailey, James Brent Pirtle and wife Amanda; sisters, Rita Langford and husband Carl, Mary Ann Hughes; grandchildren, Haley Pirtle, Samantha Pirtle; and special friends, Shana Gibson, Cara Ussery and Lauren and Zander Baldwin.
