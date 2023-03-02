Mr. James (Jim or Tiger) Richard Turner, 62, of Nashville died Feb. 15, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Turner was born Nov. 12, 1960, in Nashville and grew up with four brothers and three sisters. He attended Bodenham High School, c/o 1979. It was there he met high school sweetheart and love of his life Donna Kay Newton Turner; they married Oct. 28, 1977. The family spent 1978-83 on the naval base, as he served in the U.S. Navy and studied aircraft mechanics. From there, he developed his lifelong career as an auto mechanic. He landed his family permanently in Nashville. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Frances Holland, Henry and Naomi Buchanan; father James Lee Turner Sr. and wife Jewell; mother Joyce Ann Roberts and husband David; brother-in-law William Anthony (Rooster) Weldon; and nephew Little John Payne.
Funeral services were Feb. 23 at Madison Funeral Home. Burial was in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Donna Turner; son Ricky Turner; daughter Jennifer Danner and husband Tommy; siblings, Gary Roberts, Patricia Weldon, Deborah Henson and husband John, Randall Turner and wife Lynn, Kenneth Turner, Amanda McEwen and husband Chris, James Lee Turner Jr. and wife Joy; grandchildren, Alessia Powers, Kalub Levinson, TJ Danner, Aaria Danner; five nephews; 10 nieces; a host of aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and special friend Gaye Walton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.