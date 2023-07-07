Mr. James Roger Nelson, 77, died July 2, 2023.
Mr. Nelson was born Nov. 13, 1945. He was the patriarch of his family, the best daddy and an even better PaPa. He was retired from Murray Ohio Mfg., raising beef cattle and running the rat race. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening and raising beef cattle on his farm that became the place where three generations feel most at home. His goal was to always create a place for children to flourish in joy and safety, and then create another place of comfort and acceptance for when they grew up. He will be missed greatly every day by his family until they are reunited together on the other side.
He is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Armetta Inman Nelson; sisters, Goldie Martin, Correne Nelson, Martha Hill and husband Jack, Carolyn Morgan; brothers, Artis Ray Nelson, Calvin Nelson and wife Bobbie, Fred Nelson, Charles Nelson; son-in-love Jimmy Risner
Funeral services were July 6 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 58 years and love of his life Joan Nelson; daughters, Vicki Risner, Becky Payne, Kym Risner; sister Susie Hood; brother-in-law Bobbie Morgan; sons-in-love, Gerald Risner, Arthur Payne; grandchildren, Johnathan Risner and wife Leah, Nick Risner and wife Katie, Bridgette Risner, Colton Risner and wife Stephanie, Jacob Payne; and great-grandchildren, Ella Risner, Gabe Risner, Judah Risner, Aurelia Risner and Owen Risner.
