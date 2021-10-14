Mr. James S. (Jimmy) Thompson, 74, of Pulaski died Oct. 11, 2021, at STRHS Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Thompson was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father and papa. He was employed by the City of Pulaski as Fire Chief from May 26, 1994, until his retirement Dec 31, 2011. He also served as the first Fire Chief of the Elkton Fire Dept and helped establish Elkton’s Fire Department. He continued to work part-time as a building inspector for the City of Pulaski. He was very proud to be a contributor of one of his prize wood creations to the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, as he served as President and a longtime member. He was also a member of the Tennessee Fire Safety Inspectors Association. He served as Director of the Tennessee State Fire School in Murfreesboro, and as an instructor with the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy. He was a wood turner and a life- long friend of Blue Grass. He was veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by wife Brenda Helums Thompson; parents, Elma Stewart Thompson and Mary Aline Pope; and brother Charles Thompson.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Becky Holt Thompson of Pulaski; daughter, Ginger Witt and husband Jesse of Elkmont, Ala.; son Jeremy Thompson and fiancé Stephanie of Pulaski; stepdaughter Angel Fuller; stepsons, Alan Fuller and wife Belinda, Stefen Fuller; sister-in-law Carolyn Thompson; grandchildren, Aubrie Harwell, Sara Harwell, Jeremiah Fuller, Zachary Fuller, Dillain Fuller; one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
