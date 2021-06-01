Mr. James S. Word, 94, of Minor Hill, died May 30, 2021.
Mr. Word was born July 4, 1926, and was a member of Anderson Church of Christ. He was a Journeyman electrician by trade and 70-year member of the IBEW Local 606. He was a jack of all trades who would help anyone in need. He was also an avid gardener who tended his home garden for the last 20 years, and shared the yield from his garden with friends and family. He is preceded in death by wife Millinea McCafferty Word, daughter Marcia Word Cooper, grandson Cory James Word and son-in-law Glen Tegg.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, from 1-2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with David Cox officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Sharon Tegg of Clermont, Fla.; Timothy Word and wife Donna of Anderson, Ala., Brian Word and wife Lisa of Minor Hill; son-in-law Curtis Cooper; grandchildren, Melanie Fleming and husband Scott, Glenda Tegg, Michael Word, Olivia Word, Erin Cooper; great-grandchildren, Analynn Tegg, Abigail Fleming; sister Betty Raney of Savannah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
