Mr. James (Jim) Salters, 72, of Pulaski died June 7, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Salters was born June 22, 1949, in Huntsville, Ala., and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a great joke teller and prankster. He loved farming. He lived by the motto, “measure twice, cut once.” He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, Archie Henry and Annie Salters; brother Billy Joe Salters; and sisters, Opal Webb, Doris Jones and Carlene Holt.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 9, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Animal Shelter, 380 Bennett Dr., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Peggy Salters of Pulaski; daughters, Maggie Salters, Sarah Pierce and husband Mike, all of Pulaski, Dawn Palmer and husband Mike of Michigan, Deborah Swanner and husband Randall of Alabama; sons, John Cavanaugh and wife Beatriz of Mexico, Frank Cavanaugh and wife Tami, Patrick Cavanaugh and wife Kathy, all of Michigan, Michael Cavanaugh of Pulaski; brothers, Archie Wayne Salters of Pulaski, Thomas Glen Salters and wife Dana of Columbia, Randall Ray Salters of Cornersville, Grover Salters and wife Sandra of Toney, Ala.; grandchildren, Jennica Hudson and husband Jamie, Cain Pierce and wife Sara Katherine, Olivia Cavanaugh, Dante Cavanaugh, Christopher Palmer and wife Susie, Ryan Caruso, Shane Caruso, Candace Cavanaugh, Kyle Cavanaugh, Michael Cavanaugh, Parker Cavanaugh, Tyler Cavanaugh, Cooper Cavanaugh, Larry Sneath, Charles McLeod, Tracy Simon, Michael McLeod; special grandchildren, Ben and Katie Whiddon, Michael Whiddon, Timmy Whiddon, Lindsay Whiddon, Nathan Whiddon, Laney Whiddon, Nina Whiddon, Brooke Fowl and husband Dan, Mallory Lee and husband Jordan; great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and and a host of nieces and nephews.
