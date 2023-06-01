Mr. James (Jimmy) Herron Simpkins Jr., 73, died May 29, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Simpkins was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Pulaski and was a one-of-a-kind friend. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and was a member of the Red Cross, Lions Club and Elks Lodge. He enjoyed fishing more than anything and would fish all day if he could. He worked at Radio South for 45 years. He is preceded in death by parents, James Herron Simpkins Sr. and Margaret Simpkins.
Graveside services were June 1 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include girlfriend Betty Sue Fralix of Pulaski; friend Amy Sue Fralix of Pulaski; caregivers, Shirley Pickett of Minor Hill, Christy Jackson of Columbia; and several other family members and friends.
