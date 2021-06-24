Mr. James Steve Sanders, 75, of Prospect died June 21, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Mr. Sanders was born March 8, 1946, in Pulaski, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a graduate of Prospect High School and was employed with Gabriel for 42 years. He was a member of Fairview Church of Christ in Pulaski. He loved cattle farming, traveling out West and was a good Christian man. The joy of his life was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, James (Jimmy) Wesley and Lorena Dickson Sanders; brother Bobby Dean Sanders; parents-in-law, Robert and Mary Ann King; brother-in-law Robert Wayne King; nephew Ryan Mooneyhan; and beloved bassett hound Oscar.
Funeral services were June 24 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Brandon Grieves officiating. Burial was in Potts Cemetery in Prospect.
Memorial donations may be made to Fairview Church of Christ, 1765 Industrial Loop Road, Pulaski, TN 38478; or to the Potts Cemetery Fund, 1173 Prospect Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include wife Judy King Sanders of Prospect; sons, Greg Sanders and wife Denise, Mark Sanders and wife Cassie, all of Prospect; grandchildren, Seth Sanders and wife Kristen, Tyler Sanders, P.J. Sanders and wife Rachael, Jayson Hamilton, Katie Sanders, Kacie Sanders; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Collin, Dawson; sister-n-law Peggy Sanders of Prospect; side-kicks, Goldie and Holly; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
