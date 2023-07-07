Mr. James (Jamie) Thomas Lawrence, 63, died June 11, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Lawrence was born Nov. 9, 1959. He is preceded in death by parents, Carson and Betty Sue Thornton Lawrence Jr.; brother Tony Vest and sister Connie Roberts.
Funeral services were June 14 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Hester Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Ashley Mizell, Misty Johnson; sons, Matt Mizell, Danny Mizell; sisters, Sue Swanner and husband Danny, Lesa Riggins, Denise Lawrence; and six grandchildren.
