Mr. James (Mouse) Wayne Roberts, 68, died Sept. 19, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Mr. Roberts was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Pulaski and was a loving husband and brother. He enjoyed auctions, he ran Mouse’s Sales, loved his puppies and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was loved very much. He is preceded in death by parents, Olen and Tennie Freemon Roberts; sisters, Jo Warren, Dot Spivey, Jane Roberts; and brother Randy Roberts.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steven Swango officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery with full military honors.
Survivors include wife Shirley Rawson Roberts of Columbia; sisters, Faye Childress, Joyce Beets, both of Pulaski; sister-in-law Rosemary Rawson Yearta of Lynnville; brother-in-law Lairron Rawson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
