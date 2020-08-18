Mr. James Wesley (Buster) Wallace Jr., 54, of Giles County died Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Wallace was born Nov. 19, 1965, in Memphis. He was employed with the Highway Department for 29 years. He was a hard, honest worker. He enjoyed hunting, coaching softball, spending time with family and friends and enjoyed spending special time with his grandson Barrett. He is preceded in death by father and step-mother, James Wesley and Jackie Wallace Sr.; and grandparents, O.C. and Essie Wallace and Leroy Lawhorn.
Visitation will be today (Tuesday) from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday). Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Richland or Giles County high school girls softball or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Survivors include wife Marsha Britton Wallace of Pulaski; daughter Shelby Wells and husband Brandon of Pulaski; grandson Barrett Wells; mother Aleta Gauby of Memphis; grandmother Aleta Reibell of Memphis; parents-in-law, Pete and Mildred Britton of Pulaski; siblings, Bryan Wallace and wife Gina, Bill Wallace and wife Trina, Jason Morris, all of Pulaski, Blake Wallace of Memphis, Brittney Carr and husband Mitchell of Southaven, Miss., Christie Burgin and husband Ryan of Knoxville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
