Mr. James William (J.W.) Alsup, 97, of Pulaski died Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Alsup was born July 10, 1924, in Minor Hill, and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired farmer and a United States Army veteran. He served in World War II in the 168th Regiment, 34th Army, Infantry. He was a member of East Hill Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by parents, William Osteen and Dezzie Garner Alsup; wife Gladis McCartney Alsup; infant son Richard Dale Alsup; brother Loyd Alsup; sisters, Geneva Gaston Brooks, Eva Will Alsup; and great-grandson James Garrett Pruett.
Visitation is today (Wednesday) from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the C.W. Hart Scolarship Fund, c/o East Hill Church of Christ, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include brother Dennon Alsup and wife Joye; sister Delores Willoughby; sister-in-law Adell Dollins; children, Janet Alsup Wise and husband Dwayne, Carol Alsup Hogue, Jimmy Alsup and wife Nancy; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
