Mr. James (Jay) William Sims III, 54, of Pulaski died April 15, 2021.
Mr. Sims was born Nov. 23, 1966, in Pulaski, and was a loving son, caring father and a friend to many. He was employed at Hubbel Power System for 15 years and at Spears Coast Line for five years. He was a kind man who everyone loved; an avid hunter and fisherman and loved outdoor adventures. He was a graduate of Giles County High School and attended both MTSU and Martin College. He is preceded in death by father Jimmy Sims Jr. and grandparents, James and Edith Gilbert Sims Sr. and Jack and Martha Blackman.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include mother Susan B. Wise of Pulaski; sons, Dylan Sims and wife Clair of Lewisburg, Steven Sims and wife Caylee of Lawrenceburg; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Dale Polly and Sam Sneed.
