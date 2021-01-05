Mr. James Wyatt Erwin, 76, died Jan. 2, 2021, in Manchester.
Mr. Erwin was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Pulaski. He was a banker in Giles County for 40 years, an avid hunter and huge UT fan. He is preceded in death by parents, Sanford Maize and Thelma Mae Watson Erwin; wife Sherri Erwin; and brothers, Tommy Erwin and Bobby Erwin.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Pulaski.
Survivors include daughters, Christy Steelman and husband Eddie of Leoma, Cindy Carnell and husband John of Eva, Ala.; grandchildren, Karley Goolsby and husband Eric, Kensey Steelman, Blythe Steelman, Jack Carnell; great-grandson Ledger Goolsby; and loving dog Bella.
