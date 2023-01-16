Mrs. Jamie Dee Suddarth, 63, of Goodspring died Jan. 16, 2023.
Mrs. Suddarth was born Oct. 28, 1959, in Greeneville. After marrying the love of her life, Billy Suddarth, she moved to Stella, where she took great pride in raising her children and being a homemaker. She was a friend to all and loved visiting on her back porch, while watching her dogs, Bo and Tink, run and play. She delighted in her role as “Mees” to her four grandsons. She celebrated her children’s achievements with pride and glee. She is preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Eula June Derryberry; parents-in-law, William and Frances Suddarth; and sister Debra Ashmore.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Stella Cemetery in Prospect.
Memorial donations may be made to the Minor Hill Alliance, P.O. Box 133 Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Survivors include husband Billy Suddarth of Goodspring; son Adam Suddarth and wife Karen of Goodspring; daughter Sarah Suddarth of Prospect; grandsons, Landon Suddarth, Owen Suddarth, Levi Suddarth, Jack Suddarth; brother Jeff Derryberry; sister-in-law Nancy Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.
