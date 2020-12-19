Mr. Jamie Victor Howard Whitt, 44, of Giles County died Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Whitt was born Jan. 17, 1976, in Richmond, Va., and was a wonderful father who loved spending time with his boys. He was a deputy with the Morgan County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department. He loved hunting, fishing and woodworking. He is preceded in death by sister Amy Melissa Whitt Moon; and grandparents, Howard and Norma Jean Whitt and Jimmy and Frances Adams.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Dec. 21, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Jeff Drake and Eddie Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in Birdsong Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Jayme Rylee Whitt, Levi Jamie Whitt, both of Pulaski; parents, Victor and Anne Adams Whitt of Pulaski; and numerous other family and friends.
