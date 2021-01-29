Ms. Jane Aaron Russell, 88, of Prospect died Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Russell was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Mullenburg, Ky. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Aaron and Flossie Evelyn Newman Gary; sister Anna Colvert; daughter Teena Williams; and grandson Greg Williams.
Memorial services were Jan. 29 at Genesis Baptist Church.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son-in-law Jimmy Williams of Prospect; grandson Johnny Williams of Prospect; granddaughter-in-law Amanda Williams of Prospect; great-grandchildren, Ryan Standridge, Addison Williams, Cassidy Williams; and great-great grandchildren, Carter Standridge and Riley Standridge.
