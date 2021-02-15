Mrs. Jane Roberts Jenkins, 82, of Pulaski died Feb. 13, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Jenkins was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Detroit, but called Paris, Tenn., home until her late 20s. She married Charles Jenkins Aug. 15, 1965, and they soon moved to Pulaski. She was a homemaker, mother, room mother and active volunteer in her children’s activities. She had a gift for arranging flowers, and was a member of the Richland Garden and Art Guild. She later worked for the Giles County School System as a substitute teacher. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski, where she volunteered in children’s activities, as a Sunday School teacher, and in the Circle of Care, as well as many other ministries.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. She is preceded in death by son John Riley Jenkins and parents, Herbert Mills and Mildred Phelps Roberts.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at FUMC Pulaski with the Rev. Zach Moffatt officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to FUMC Pulaski, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include husband Charles Jenkins of Pulaski; daughter Laura Jane Reynolds of Pulaski; grandchildren, Olivia Hewgley, Ellie Reynolds, Lucy Reynolds, Graci Hewgley, Emma Riley Hewgley, all of Pulaski; brother Kenneth Roberts and wife Mary of Paris, Tenn.; sister Bette Crouch of Chicago; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.