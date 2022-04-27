Mrs. Janella Gilbert, 67, of Pulaski died April 25, 2022 in that city.
Mrs. Gilbert was born April 17, 1955, in Elkton, and was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren very much. In her free time, she enjoyed watching the news and loved to cook. She is preceded in death by parents, Sylvester Goff and Constance Anderson; son Jason Gilbert; sister Fentress Harney; and brothers, George Goff and Willie Goff.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, from noon-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband John Thomas Gilbert of Pulaski; son John (Chunky) Gilbert and wife Claudia of Harvest, Ala.; grandchildren, Deja Ramsey, Colby Gilbert, Jordan Gilbert, Colton Gilbert, Deniesha McCullough; god-grandchildren, Titiana Jetton, Anesha Gilliam; brother Robert (Bob) Goff; sister Etha Stewart; nieces, Ashley Randolph, Deidre Erving, Angela Harney, Sonya Cannon, Trina Gilbert; and nephews, Eddie Harney, Willie Harney, Terry (Dennis) Grigsby and Randall Gilbert.
