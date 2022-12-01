Mrs. Janet Elizabeth Frank, 87, of Pulaski died Nov. 29, 2022.
Mrs. Frank was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Middletown, N.Y. She was a member at Murphy Hill First Baptist Church in Toney, Ala. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family and her church family. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Evelyn Distel; daughters, Donna Peterson, Teri Aftab; brother Charles Distel; and sister Juanita Walker.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband of 69 years Dick Frank; son Rick Frank and wife Tina; daughter Marie Simpson; grandchildren, Jessica, Jenny, Melissa, Amy, Ricky, Sophia, Saira, Samina, Allie, Shane, Christina, Bo; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
