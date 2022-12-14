Mrs. Janet Lois Alsup Wise, 78 of Starkville, Miss., died Dec. 9, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Wise was born Nov. 23, 1944, in Pulaski, and was a devoted wife and mother. She attended Martin College in Pulaski from 1962-63 and received a B.A. at David Lipscomb College in Nashville. In 1966, she earned an M.S. degree from Florida State University and did post-graduate study at Duke University, for which she was a recipient of the Burroughs Welcome Science Faculty Scholarship. She had a long teaching career, having taught in Tallahassee, Fla., and as a teaching assistant in the Department of Biological Science at Florida State University in 1971-72. In the summer of 1975, she was an instructor at Martin College in Pulaski. Her other teaching experiences were at Peace College in Raleigh, N.C., 1974-79; St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Va. 1980-81; Columbus (Miss.) High School from 1986-2000; and ended her teaching career at Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science 2000-2011. After retirement, she was a tutor in Adult Education at Emerson School in Starkville, Miss., 2012-20. During this time, she was named Mississippi Volunteer of the Year, and was a reviewer for the website DNA From the Beginning at Cold Spring Harbor Lab in N.Y. During her long career, she received several awards; among them were Teacher of the Year Columbus High School 1999-2000, The Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher Award for Travel in Japan October 2003, Fred W. Brown Outstanding High School Science Teacher Award 2004. She also received an S.A. Rosenbaum Earthwatch Mississippi Fellowship to participate in an archaeological study at a Roman Fort in Romania in July 2005. In addition, she received the Distinguished Science Teacher Award from the Mississippi Science Teacher Association in 2009. She is preceded in death by parents, James William and Gladis Marie McCartney Alsup.
Funeral services were Dec. 13 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Old Orchard Cemetery in Petersburg.
Memorial donations may be made to Palmer Home for Children in Columbus, Miss.
Survivors include husband Dwayne Wise of Mississippi; son Michael Eric Wise of Nashville; brother James (Jimmy) Alsup and wife Nancy of Pulaski; sister Carol Alsup Houge of Pulaski; grandchildren, Aeryn Wise, Aiden Wise; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
