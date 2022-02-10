Mrs. Janet Marie Craig, 59, of Pulaski died Feb. 9, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Craig was born March 3, 1962, in Elkhart, Ind., and was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to fish and loved Alabama football. She enjoyed playing cards, canning, cooking, baking and gardening. She is preceded in death by parents, James and Catherine Becker McGlocklin; husband Steve Craig; and sister Barbara Harbin.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 13, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.
Survivors include daughter Amber Wilburn and husband Kevin of Lynnville; grandsons, Jenson Wilburn, Jaxson Wilburn; brother Terry (Nub) McGlocklin and wife Cheryl of Pulaski, Kenneth (Duke) McGlocklin and wife Diane of Goodspring; sister Sandra Harbin and husband Farron of Athens, Ala.; special friends, Laura McConnell, Mindy Burdette; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
