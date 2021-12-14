Mrs. Janice Blade, 68, died Dec. 10, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Blade was born Dec. 19, 1952. A member of the Baptist faith, she lived most of her life in the Ardmore/Elkton area. She is preceded in death by parents, Wilburn (Dump) and Retha Vickers Hasting; husband Randy Blade; and sister Joan Pardon.
Graveside services were Dec. 12 at Hasting Cemetery with Gary Turner officiating.
Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Dustin Blade and wife April, Payton Blade and wife Brandy; brothers, Steve Hasting, Stanley Hasting; sisters, Portia Jackson, Wilma Willis, Pam Belcher; and grandchildren, Austin Blade, Alec Blade, Bryse Blade and Kaden Blade.
