Mrs. Janice (Jan) Luna, 72, of Lynnville died Nov. 24, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Luna was born July 8, 1949, in Lewisburg. She grew up in Lynnville and attended Jones High School. Soon after high school she married the love of her life, Gary Luna. She was a wonderful mom and wife who gave all her passion and love into taking care of her family; she always put her children and husband first. During the children’s younger years, she was a stay-at-home mom. After they were raised, she became a Registered Nurse (RN) to take advantage of her caring and nurturing ways. Her role as an RN ranged from taking care of heart patients and outpatient surgery patients to home health patients and serving in public health. She was instrumental in helping start the Cardiac Procedure Unit at Redmond Regional in Rome, Ga. She loved to spend time with family. Her sense of humor and quick wit made everyone around her laugh. Her love and kindness were felt by anyone who crossed her path. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. She will be remembered for her willingness to help anyone in need. She lived life with zero regrets and was at peace the day she left this earth. She is preceded in death by daughter Mimi Jan Luna; parents Reed and Mary Hewitt Calahan; and brother James Hewitt Calahan.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nikki Mitchell foundation.
Survivors include husband Gary Mark Luna of Lynnville; son Andrew Bryan Luna of Brentwood; brother Frank Reed Calahan of Pulaski; and sister Joy Calahan Graves of Lynnville.
