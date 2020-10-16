Mrs. Janie Lou Arnold Blair, 91, of Murfreesboro died Oct. 14, 2020, at Adam’s Place in that city.
Mrs. Blair was born June 26, 1929. She was a 1947 graduate of Central High School and attended MTSU. She was a founding member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, loved family get-togethers and was an avid gardener, known as the “Great Grandma with flowers.” She is preceded in death by husband of 61 years William Howard Blair; parents, CB and Ruth Florida Arnold; and siblings, Elizabeth Basso, Alice Cook, Madge Barrett, Cliff Arnold, Dorothy Morris, Tommy Arnold and Patricia Powell.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Clardy officiating. At her request, her body has been donated to Vanderbilt University Medical School.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.
Survivors include sons, Bill Blair and wife Lisa of Pulaski, Bob Blair and wife Pam of Cookeville, Bryan Blair and wife Sarah of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Courtney Gregory and husband Kevin, Matt Blair and wife and Ashley, Brandon Blair and wife Blair, Lindsey Elliott and husband Mark, Scott Blair and wife Stephanie, Steven Blair, Patrick Blair; 16 great-grandchildren; and twin sister Ann Harper.
