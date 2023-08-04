Ms. Janie Mae Sherrell, 91, died July 31, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Ms. Sherrell was born July 17, 1932, in Giles County and was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening and working in her flower beds. She cherished her children and loved to spend time with her family every chance she could. She enjoyed traveling; one of her favorite destinations was the beach. She was known for her cooking, especially her delicious fried pies. She joined church at an early age. She was a devoted member of Lewter’s Chapel M.B.C., where she served on the Mothers Board, was a member of the choir and helped serve in the kitchen. She is preceded in death by parents, Milton and Jane Holt; brothers, Floyd, David Lee, Glen, James Robert, Milton, Howard; sister Vernell Thompson; grandson Chauncey Sherrell; granddaughter Dwan Sherrell; great-grandchild Chabreya Campbell; and great-great grandchildren, Rico Ragland and Nevaeh Ragland.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 6, at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will be in Odd Fellow Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Smith and husband James of Ardmore, Tenn., Sadie Jones, Edith Garrison, both of Elkton; sons, Joe Sherrel, Bobby Sherrell and wife Rosie, all of Elkton; brother Richard Holt of Canton, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
