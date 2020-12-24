Mrs. Janie Ruth Pope, 70, of Pulaski died Dec. 21, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Pope was born Aug. 12, 1950, in Pulaski. She loved her family and was a caring friend who would do anything for you. She worked at NHC Healthcare in Pulaski for 28 years helping her patients. She enjoyed her gardening, flowers and music. She is preceded in death by husband Joe Pope, mother Mary Francis Norwood and brother James Charlie Wright.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements which will be announced at a later date.
Survivors include friend Libby Estes of Pulaski; and cousins, Ruby Harwell and husband Gary, Mayburn Wright, all of Pulaski, Cathy Wright Beasley of Lawrenceburg and Betty Wright Pierce of Minor Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.