Obit-Croft, Jasper Ronnie Dewayne

Infant Jasper Ronnie Dewayne Croft died Oct. 8, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15, from 1-2 p.m. at Life Point Pentecostal Church in Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include parents, Hunter Dewayne and Mikayla Brooke Merriott Croft of Pulaski; and grandparents, Garry Croft and wife Teesa of Pulaski, Brett Merriott and wife Sarah, and Michelle Merriott, all of Hot Springs, Ark.

