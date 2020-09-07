Obit-Garner, JC

Mr. JC Garner, 73, of Pulaski died Sept. 6, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.  

Mr. Garner was born June 14, 1947. He served in the military for 25 years. He loved and cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time outdoors. He is preceded in death by parents, Lewis Malon and Mary Glover Garner; and sister Geraldine Garner.

Visitation will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Survivors include wife Beverly Pitts Garner of Pulaski; daughter Kimberly Skow and husband Vaughn of Gallatin; sons, Carl Garner and wife Lourinda, Stephen Russ and wife Stephanie, all of Goodspring, Jeff Russ and wife Crystal of Leoma, Anthony Duncan and wife Nicole of Lawrenceburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jewel Dean Chapman of Nashville and Marie Clemmons of Pulaski.



