Mrs. Jean B. Cosby, 92, died Feb. 28, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Cosby was born March 31, 1930, in Louisville, Ky. She was a graduate of Beech Hill High School, taught school for 34 years at Pulaski Elementary, did genealogy on cemeteries and deaths in Giles County and surrounding areas and was a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Edgar and Maggie Evaline Burns; husband James E. Cosby Jr.; son Thomas E. Cosby; sister Juanita Bledsoe and brother Paul Burns.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Alan Cosby of Goodspring; daughter Mary Jean Nave and husband Rex of Goodspring; nephew Dwight Bledsoe and wife Karen; grandchildren, Lauren Hallmark of Loretto, Andrew Nave, Tyler Cosby, both of Goodspring, Cory Nave of Murfreesboro, Chelsey Cosby of Pulaski, Nathan Cosby of Richardson, Texas, Michael Cosby of McKinney, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Adyson Nave, Hadley Nave, Jace Nave, Hannah Hallmark and Hallie Hallmark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.