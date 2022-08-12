Mrs. Jean Garner, 86, died Aug. 9, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Garner was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Pulaski, and was a very loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sitting on the front porch, watching Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and riding through Amish country, but most of all, she loved her family. She had a smile that would brighten any room and a laugh that would warm your heart. She is preceded in death by parents, William and Laura Elizabeth Burchell Morgan; husband Thomas Garner; son David Garner; daughter-in-law Shari Garner; brothers, George Morgan, Leon Morgan, Tom Morgan; twin sister Jane Dickey; and sisters, Mae Russell, Dot Fralix, Inez White and Lizzie Wilburn.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Survivors include daughters, Tammy Smith of Pulaski, Carol Risner and husband Joe of Liberty Hill; sons, Steve Garner, Bubba Garner and wife Becky, all of Pulaski; daughter-in-law Tammy Garner of Pulaski; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
