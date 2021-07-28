Mrs. Jean O’Malley, 89, of Columbia died July 26, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. O’Malley was born March 29, 1932, in Rose Hill. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Columbia and loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She enjoyed gospel and country music. God blessed her with many talents such as sewing, painting and growing beautiful flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Marvin Grady and Linnie Elizabeth Pinkelton Helton; and husband Howard L. O’Malley.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Rose Hill Cemetery with Jim Ledbetter officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the church of your choice.
Survivors include daughter Dianne Davis and husband Mike of Columbia; sister Mary Dickey of Ethridge; granddaughters, Stephanie Davis Noel, Kelly Davis, Jill Davis; and great-grandchild Jackson Noel.
