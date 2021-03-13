Mrs. Jeane Eakes Brewer Long, 94, of Pulaski died March 13, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Long was born June 18, 1926, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church Pulaski, the Giles County Historical Society, Friends of the Library and volunteered as a “Pink Lady” at the hospital. She enjoyed her career as a secretary in the insurance business for 50 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ethel Eakes Brewer; and husband Royce (Cotton) Long.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery with Tony Gomillion and James Nave officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Long Marlow and husband Ken of Mt. Juliet, Linda Long Cashman and husband Mark of Lebanon; sons, David Long and wife Anita of Pulaski, Mike Long of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jeana Williams and Toby Crowell of Lebanon, Justin Marlow and wife Hannah of Chamblee, Ga., B.J. Kerstiens and wife Tamara, Abby Blissard and husband Shane, all of Murfreesboro, Jessica Luda and husband Evan of Martinez, Ga., Cameron Long and wife Jillian of Dallas, Ga., Patrick Cashman of Birmingham, Ala.; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Gene Long of Pulaski; sister-in-law Sarah Long of Conyers, Ga.; cousins, Randy Long, Beverly Long Collins, Patricia Long McDougal, Richard Long; and special friends, Sheree Wright, Leann Wright-Currin, Pam Douthit and Joyce Jenkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.