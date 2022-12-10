Mrs. Jeanene B. Merrell, 91, of Elkton died Dec. 3, 2022, at Ivy Crest Assisted Living in Pulaski.
Mrs. Merrell was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Minor Hill. After graduating from Minor Hill High, she earned her teaching degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She married Joe Merrell June 6, 1954. She taught business and history at Elkton High for 34 years. She never stopped being a teacher, very seldom forgot a student and always had a story to tell. She was an active member and Sunday School teacher at Elkton Baptist Church. She also graced the church choir with her beautiful alto voice. She and her husband were members of Gideon’s International, serving in the distribution of Bibles. She always had a servant’s heart. She was known for her wonderful cooking and her sourdough bread. She was very active in the local Home Demonstration Club. You’ll find her tried and true recipes in many local cookbooks. Summers were spent raising a big garden to share with others, working in her flowerbeds, helping her husband mend fences, picking blackberries and keeping excellent cattle records for their family farm in Bunker Hill. After her retirement from Giles County School System, she worked local elections and Meals on Wheels, and continued to be busy in the community. She is preceded in death by parents, Nathan and Ona Mae Bass; husband Joe Merrell; brothers, Dwight Bass, Julian Bass; and sisters, Elise Bass and Virginia Hill.
Funeral services were Dec. 6 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Eddie Woodard and Chris Bolt officiating. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include sister Helen Walters of Trinity, Ala.; son and greatest joy Greg Merrell and wife Jackie of Elkton; grandson Ben Rolin and wife Mari-Anne of Elkton; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Rolin, Roxie Rolin; and friend and caregiver Judy Pope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.