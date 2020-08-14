Mrs. Jeanette Skeets, 69, of Pulaski died Aug.12, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Skeets was born June 15, 1951, in Pulaski and was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was baptized in the Church of Christ faith and was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, especially Rook. Her most cherished times where those spent with her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Roy and Helen Rose Strickland; maternal grandparents, Raymond Ewing Sr. and Annie Lou Rose; paternal grandparents, Labe Westmoreland and Lena Mae Strickland; and father-in-law Allen Skeets.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 17, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include husband of 51 years Terrence Allen Skeets of Goodspring; son Richard A. Skeets of Pulaski; daughters, Carrie Skeets Johnson and husband Neil, Jessica Skeets Kraft and husband Jay, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Blake Skeets, Lindsey Whitworth, Jon Johnson, Davin Whitworth, Bella Thurman; brother Dennis Strickland of Pulaski; sisters, Janice Motter and husband Charles, Marsha Strickland Callahan and husband Carl Jr., all of Pulaski; mother-in-law Peggy H. Skeets of Pulaski; aunts, Shelby Jean Hall of Franklin, Zady Rose, Joanne Rose, both of Pulaski, Linda Butler of Elkton; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many cherished friends.
