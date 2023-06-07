Master Jedidiah James Zleh, 14 months, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at STRHS-Pulaski.
Master Zleh was born March 29, 2022, in Nashville. He was such a loving little boy who was always happy and smiling and could always bring a smile to anyone around him. Though he couldn’t talk much, he always sang Happy Birthday. He loved watching Cocomelon and playing soccer with his brothers. He was one of the greatest blessings to his family and all who knew him. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Floyd and Beverly Hewitt; grandfather Augugtus Pahou Zleh and great-aunt Cynthia Hendrickson.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, from 4-5 p.m. at the Assembly of God. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Whitney Zleh of Pulaski; father Guei Zleh of Pulaski; brothers, Obadiah Zleh, Zayden Zleh, Zayre Zleh; grandparents, Jim and Kelli Hewitt of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.