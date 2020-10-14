Mr. Jeffery Michael Pannell, 48, died Oct. 12, 2020.
Mr. Pannell was born Feb. 20, 1972, in Toledo, Ohio, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed cars, antique cars, big wheels and loud stereo systems. He was always making people laugh and had a smile on his face that radiated and showed all over his body. Even though he couldn’t have them, he loved eating snack cakes and loved his animals. He is preceded in death by great-uncle and -aunt, Ed and Otha (Doe) Odneal; and step-father Rodney Hill.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Survivors include wife Lorie Pannell of Fayetteville; sons, Jeffery Pannell II of Fayetteville, Eric Bowen Jr. of Pulaski; daughters, Ainslee Pannell of Fayettville, Savannah Bowen and James Wales of Muncie, Ind.; granddaughters, McKenna, Alivia; mother Gloria Hill of Pulaski; father Donald Pannell of Florida; brothers, Shane Pannell and wife Carole of Pulaski, Richard Hill and wife Leslie of Prospect; sisters, Rachel Kilpatrick and husband Dustin of Pulaski, Sarah Pannell of Tampa, Fla.; sister-in-law Katie Collins of Fayetteville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
