Mr. Jeffery Neal Noland, 57, of Minor Hill died Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Noland was born April 30, 1963, in Columbus, Ga. He was a career Army veteran. He loved his wife and family and loved to have family grill outs. He loved Alabama Football and do-it-yourself projects. He is preceded in death by parents, Joe Morris and Barbara Faye Hamlin Noland; brothers, Randy Noland, Terry Noland; and sister Frances Darlene Noland.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. with Wilson Byrd officiating.
Survivors include wife Annie Bailey Noland of Minor Hill; daughters, Amber Noland and Branden of Madison, Ala., Ashley Noland of Huntsville, Ala.; son Jeff Noland and wife Hannah of Grovetown, Ga.; step-daughters, Victoria Bevil of New Market, Ala., Isabella Bevil of Minor Hill; step-son Damyn Bevil and wife Brooklyn of Hazel Green, Ala.; sister Sherry Kirk and husband David of Aliceville, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
