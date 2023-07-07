Mr. Jeffrey Scott Hillhouse, 46, died June 23, 2023.
Mr. Hillhouse was born Nov. 1, 1976, in Lawrenceburg. He loved his family and loved to talk. He loved hunting, fishing, collecting tools, crystal rocks, and could work on anything. He is preceded in death by father Donald Oscar Hillhouse; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Graveside services were June 29 at Fall River Cemetery.
Survivors include mother Linda Nave and husband Jerry of Fall River; wife Kristy Hillhouse of Florence; daughters, Cynthia Hillhouse and fiancee Brittany, Avery Hillhouse, all of Florence, Meranda Kellogg and husband Caleb of Leoma; brothers, David Hillhouse, Nicky Hillhouse, both of Fall River; sister Carrielyn Foust and husband Buddy of Pulaski; and granddaughter Emmalyn Ivy.
