Mr. Jeffrey Wade McCurry, 31, of Pulaski died Aug. 18, 2021, at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center in that city.
Mr. McCurry was born April 19, 1990, in Pulaski. He loved cooking and attended culinary school. He enjoyed fishing, making jewelry and drawing. He is preceded in death by father Jeffrey Farrell McCurry.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the family home.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Frances Darnell Adams; brothers, Ben Edward Adams of Pulaski, James Robert Adams of Lawrenceburg; and special aunts, Mary Danely and Shelia Glover.
