Mr. Jeffrey William Dunn, 58, of Pulaski died Jan. 31, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Dunn was born April 8, 1963, in Elizabethton. He was a stocker at Wal-Mart in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by mother Sondra Leah Foutch.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Zion Assembly Church of God, 7920 Beech Hill Road, Pulaski.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Lisa Dunn; son Timothy Dunn and wife Sarah of Lawrenceburg; daughter Talia Glover and husband Matt of Pulaski; sister Lorie Wright of Manchester; and grandchildren, Laedyn Glover, Micah Dunn, Caleb Dunn, Liam Dunn, Mabel Dunn and Oliver Dunn.
