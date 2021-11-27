Ms. Jennifer Joy Dubberley, 49, died Nov. 16, 2021, in Pulaski.
Ms. Dubberley was born Nov. 9, 1972, in Pulaski. She was a quick-witted and intelligent individual with many interests. She had a vast knowledge of the Royal Family, was a skilled Chess player, an avid reader and loved animals. She convinced you that your own good ideas were hers. She was always right, even when she was wrong. She relished telling stories from the past. Her memory was impeccable. She loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends, who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by father Billy Lee Smith.
Funeral services were Nov. 19 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include mother Becky Heater of Pulaski; sons, Logan Dubberley, Tyler Dubberley, both of Pulaski; daughter Devon Dubberley and Blade of Pulaski; brother Billy Smith Jr. and Felicia of Lawrenceburg; step-mother Ellen Smith of Lynnville; three grandchildren; and nieces, Angela Smith and Kendra Smith, both of Lawrenceburg.
