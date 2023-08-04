Ms. Jennifer Shelton, 47, of Pulaski died July 29, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Ms. Shelton was born Sept. 24, 1975, and was a loving wife, sister and friend. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and listening to live music. She loved to swim in her free time and loved her cats. He is preceded in death by parents, James (Bill) Shelton and Ruby Darlene Cline Fralix.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at New Zion Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Matthew Langley of Pulaski; brothers, Ronnie Fralix, Michael Fralix, both of Pulaski; and other extended family members.
